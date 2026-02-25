Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Back available Saturday

Barrenetxea (strain) returned to training with the squad Wednesday and is an option for Saturday's clash against Mallorca, coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said in the press conference. "Luka and Barrenetxea are training well, strong, and with good energy. They are definitely options for tomorrow's game and also for Wednesday."

