Barrenetxea seems to have recovered from a thigh injury suffered against Athletic prior to the international break since he was back in team training for the first time on Thursday. The left winger could be back available for Saturday's clash against Osasuna, although he could start on the bench after resuming team training late this week. If he had to miss the game or start on the bench, Goncalo Guedes is expected to start on the left flank, while Takefusa Kubo could reclaim a starting role on the right side of the frontline.