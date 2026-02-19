Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Back in training

Barrenetxea (strain) was spotted in training Thursday and could be an option for Saturday's match against Oviedo, according to Diario Vasco.

Barrenetxea was spotted in training Thursday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Oviedo if the upcoming sessions prove positive, having missed the last three matches due to a strain injury. His return would provide a boost for his side, especially given the current absences in attack.