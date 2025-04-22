Fantasy Soccer
Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Features in squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 4:46am

Barrenetxea (ankle) was spotted back in team training on Tuesday and features in the squad list for Wednesday's clash against Alaves, the club posted.

Barrenetxea was spotted training with his teammates on Tuesday after missing the last game and being forced off at halftime against Mallorca due to an ankle injury. He is be back available in the squad list for Wednesday's clash against Alaves. That said, it is unclear if he will be risked directly in the starting lineup.

