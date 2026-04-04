Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Forced off against Levante

Barrenetxea (undisclosed) was forced off in the 63rd minute of Saturday's clash against Levante, raising concerns with the Copa del Rey final against Atletico Madrid just two weeks away, according to El Desmarque.

Barrenetxea's exit could not be worse for the young winger, who had just made his senior Spain debut on Tuesday and had firmly established himself in coach Matarazzo's starting lineup after previously battling through physical issues. The full extent of the problem remains unknown and the coming days will be crucial in determining his availability for Saturday's clash against Alaves and beyond. Pablo Marin is the most likely candidate to step in if Barrenetxea needs time on the sidelines, but Real Sociedad will be desperately hoping this is nothing serious with the Copa final on the horizon.