Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Forced off injured Saturday

Barrenetxea is dealing with ankle discomfort for the past few weeks which has kept him from playing full games and often leads to him coming off at halftime, according to Mikel Recalde from Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Barrenetxea has been dealing with ankle discomfort for a few weeks which has prevented him from playing at full capacity. Reports say he will undergo exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need to miss time. If that happens Luka Sucic will likely see a larger role in the starting XI.