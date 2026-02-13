Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Not ready to return yet

Barrenetxea (strain) won't be ready to play against Real Madrid on Saturday, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Friday. "Barrenetxea and Kubo still need a few more weeks before they can be an option, but hopefully, it won't be too long until they're ready to return."

Barrenetxea hasn't played since he logged 45 minutes in the Jan. 25 win over Celta Vigo, and based on Matarazzo's words, it'll be a while before he's able to return to action. Barrenetxea will aim to return before the March international break, but how he progresses in the next few weeks will be pivotal to determine a more precise timeline for his return to action.