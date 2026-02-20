Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Not ready yet

Barrenetxea (strain) won't be an option for Saturday's game against Real Oviedo, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Friday. "He should begin full training next week, but this game against Oviedo was too soon to include him in the squad."

The winger is trending in the right direction, and if he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he has a good chance of returning to action against Real Mallorca on Saturday, Feb. 28. Barrenetxea hasn't played since Jan. 25 and has missed Real Sociedad's last three matches.