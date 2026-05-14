Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Picks up adductor issue Thursday

Barrenetxea was forced to leave the pitch because of discomfort in his left adductor during Thursday's clash against Girona.

Barrenetxea could be dealing with an injury that may leave him out of the final couple of games of the season, as it ended his participation early in the midweek game. Such event would mean a tough situation for the winger, who had gained some consistency after making nine starts over the last 10 league matches and producing two assists in that span. With Goncalo Guedes (toe) also struggling to be fit, Pablo Marin and Brais Mendez could be viable backup options in upcoming fixtures.