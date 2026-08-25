Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Returns to team training

Barrenetxea (calf) returned to team training Tuesday after missing Monday's session due to a calf contusion, though his availability for the clash against Real Madrid remains uncertain, according to El Diario Vasco.

Barrenetxea was held out of training Monday as a precaution after suffering the contusion against Betis but was able to rejoin his teammates Tuesday. The winger trained with a bandage around his calf and does not appear to be fully recovered, leaving his status for the trip to Real Madrid dependent on how he responds ahead of the match. His return to the group is nonetheless an encouraging sign that the issue is not expected to result in a lengthy absence.