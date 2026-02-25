Ander Barrenetxea headshot

Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Spotted in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Barrenetxea returned to training with the squad Wednesday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Mallorca after missing the last four matches due to a strain injury. The left winger had held a reserve role prior to his setback and is expected to reclaim that spot upon his return.

