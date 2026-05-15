Ander Barrenetxea Injury: Will miss rest of season

Barrenetxea (groin) will miss the rest of the 2025/26 season after picking up an injury Thursday against Girona, the club announced Friday.

The injury has more ramifications than Barrenetxea simply missing the final two games of the season, as it's uncertain whether he'll be able to recover in time for the 2026 World Cup. The winger had a few injury issues throughout the campaign and ends the 2025/26 Liga campaign with three goals and five assists across 30 appearances (22 starts).