Ander Barrenetxea News: Available from bench
Barrenetxea (calf) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.
Barrenetxea was held out of training Monday as a precaution after suffering a calf contusion against Betis but was able to rejoin his teammates Tuesday. However, the match will come too soon for him to earn a starting spot, with Job Ochieng getting a rare start on the left flank. Barrenetxea is expected to compete with Goncalo Guedes and Takefusa Kubo for one of the two wing spots going forward.
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