Ander Barrenetxea News: Available from bench

Barrenetxea (calf) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.

Barrenetxea was held out of training Monday as a precaution after suffering a calf contusion against Betis but was able to rejoin his teammates Tuesday. However, the match will come too soon for him to earn a starting spot, with Job Ochieng getting a rare start on the left flank. Barrenetxea is expected to compete with Goncalo Guedes and Takefusa Kubo for one of the two wing spots going forward.