Ander Barrenetxea News: Bags assist

Barrenetxea assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Barrenetxea helped his team to the draw Sunday as he earned an assist, finding Mikel Oyarzabal in the 22nd minute. This comes as he enters the starting XI again, earning an assist last time he was in the starting XI as well. He now has three goals and five assists in 27 appearances (19 starts) this season.