Ander Barrenetxea News: Clears issue, available Saturday

Barrenetxea (undisclosed) trained normally Tuesday alongside and is on track for Saturday's clash against Alaves, according to Angel Lopez of Diario Vasco.

Barrenetxea had been a concern after requesting a substitution during the win over Levante, but his clean session on the training pitch is a major relief for Real Sociedad heading into a critical stretch of fixtures. The young winger had only just made his senior Spain debut before the scare, and getting him through training without any issues is exactly the news coach Matarazzo needed with the Copa del Rey final against Atletico on April 18 looming large on the horizon.