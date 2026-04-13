Ander Barrenetxea News: Notches assist in draw

Ander Barrenetxea assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Ander Barrenetxea's deft layoff setup the first Real Sociedad goal in their 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves. The attacking midfielder created one chance and attempted one corner before being removed from proceedings to begin the second half. The assist marked Ander Barrenetxea's fourth of the campaign and first since September.