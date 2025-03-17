Fantasy Soccer
Ander Barrenetxea headshot

Ander Barrenetxea News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Barrenetxea will serve one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Barrenetxea accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for the game against Valladolid on March. 29 after the international break. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with Sergio Gomez likely replacing him on the left wing for that game.

Ander Barrenetxea
Real Sociedad
