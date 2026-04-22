Ander Guevara headshot

Ander Guevara News: Assists in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Guevara assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Real Madrid.

Guevara recorded his first assist of the season Tuesday as he set up Toni Martinez's goal in the 93rd minute. It was one of a season-high two chances he created in the match. He also recorded one off-target shot and one clearance in his 15 minutes off the bench.

Ander Guevara
Deportivo Alaves
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