Ander Guevara

Ander Guevara News: Receives red card against Valencia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 4:08pm

Guevara picked up a red card as a substitute in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Valencia.

Guevara came off the bench but was sent off for a couple of yellow cards in stoppage time during the loss. He must now serve a one-game ban next weekend versus Villarreal, with his next chance to feature coming in the March 22 visit to Celta Vigo. However, his absence will be a blow to the depth of the squad with both Antonio Blanco and Jon Guridi currently favored in central midfield.

Ander Guevara
Deportivo Alaves
