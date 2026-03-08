Ander Guevara News: Receives red card against Valencia
Guevara picked up a red card as a substitute in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Valencia.
Guevara came off the bench but was sent off for a couple of yellow cards in stoppage time during the loss. He must now serve a one-game ban next weekend versus Villarreal, with his next chance to feature coming in the March 22 visit to Celta Vigo. However, his absence will be a blow to the depth of the squad with both Antonio Blanco and Jon Guridi currently favored in central midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ander Guevara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ander Guevara See More