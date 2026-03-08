Ander Guevara News: Receives red card against Valencia

Guevara picked up a red card as a substitute in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Valencia.

Guevara came off the bench but was sent off for a couple of yellow cards in stoppage time during the loss. He must now serve a one-game ban next weekend versus Villarreal, with his next chance to feature coming in the March 22 visit to Celta Vigo. However, his absence will be a blow to the depth of the squad with both Antonio Blanco and Jon Guridi currently favored in central midfield.