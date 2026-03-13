Ander Guevara News: Suspension served
Guevara is available for upcoming contests after serving a one-match ban Friday against Villarreal.
Guevara wasn't heavily involved over the last few weeks before his suspension, so he might come off the bench in the remaining games. The midfielder would be a source of passes and tackles if he gets meaningful minutes on the pitch at some point, challenging current starters Antonio Blanco, Pablo Ibanez and Carles Alena.
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