Anders Dreyer News: 12 crosses in draw

Dreyer had 12 crosses in San Diego FC's 0-0 draw against St. Louis SC Saturday. He also took two shots (none on target).

Five of Dreyer's crosses were accurate and he created three chances. The midfielder also took seven corners and continues to be the most important player in San Diego FC's attack. He will try to help his side break through next Saturday against a Real Salt Lake team which allowed 48 goals in league play a year ago.