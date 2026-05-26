Anders Dreyer News: Brace of assists in loss

Dreyer assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Dreyer was not at his usual offensive threat with only one shot on the night, but his two chances created translated into two assists, the third time this season he has registered that number of assists in a single game. The winger has now accumulated three goals and four assists across his last eight appearances from 23 shots and 23 chances created.