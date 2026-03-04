Anders Dreyer News: Breaks deadlock early

Dreyer scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Dreyer needed three minutes to give St. Louis City a lead they'd never relinquish, as the talented playmaker took advantage of a perfect pass from Marcus Ingvartsen to coolly place a one-time shot past Roman Burki. Dreyer would return the favor later and set up Ingvartsen to close out the scoring. Dreyer had 23 goals and 17 assists in the 2025 MLS season and has started the 2026 campaign on fire as well, with one goal and three assists in his first two outings.