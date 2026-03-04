Anders Dreyer News: Breaks deadlock early
Dreyer scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus St. Louis City SC.
Dreyer needed three minutes to give St. Louis City a lead they'd never relinquish, as the talented playmaker took advantage of a perfect pass from Marcus Ingvartsen to coolly place a one-time shot past Roman Burki. Dreyer would return the favor later and set up Ingvartsen to close out the scoring. Dreyer had 23 goals and 17 assists in the 2025 MLS season and has started the 2026 campaign on fire as well, with one goal and three assists in his first two outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Dreyer See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation286 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form307 days ago
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10313 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back314 days ago
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19320 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Dreyer See More