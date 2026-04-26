Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Converts penalty in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Dreyer scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Portland.

Dreyer converted a penalty in the 32nd minute while leading his side in shots and chances created. The attacker has two goals to go along with eight shots, six chances created and 13 crosses over his last three appearances.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
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