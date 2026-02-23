Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Delivers two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Dreyer assisted twice to go with five shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 5-0 win versus CF Montreal.

Dreyer logged two assists in Saturday's win over CF Montreal, first delivering a corner that Christopher McVey headed home before setting up Marcus Ingvartsen with a low cross in the second half. He also recorded two key passes, five shots and six crosses in the match. The Danish playmaker appears to have picked up where he left off last season, when he recorded 23 goals and 17 assists across 39 appearances. As the team's primary set-piece taker, he remains a player capable of producing decisive moments at any time.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
