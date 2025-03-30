Fantasy Soccer
Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Earns first assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Dreyer assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.

Dreyer earned an assist in San Diego's win Saturday, finding Christopher McVey in the 21st minute for the opening goal of the match. This was his first assist of the season, now having four goal contributions. He has started in all six games this season and has yet to come off the field early.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
