Anders Dreyer News: Eligible again after ban
Dreyer has served his MLS suspension and could play in Saturday's clash with Colorado Rapids.
Dreyer's suspension in the midweek loss to Portland allowed some rest to a key element of San Diego's attack, who should be expected to return for upcoming matches, taking Alex Mighten's place on the right wing. Additionally, Dreyer will look to assume significant set-piece duties after Lewis Morgan covered those tasks during the suspension match. Prior to the absence, the 28-year-old had scored in consecutive MLS performances, adding to his totals of eight goals and seven assists in 19 matches played this season.
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