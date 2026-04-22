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Anders Dreyer News: Fails to generate goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Dreyer generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.

Dreyer was the lone offensive spark for a San Diego side which dominated last year's regular season in scoring but struggled on Wednesday. The midfielder should be able to get right against Portland Timbers, a team which has conceded 18 times in eight MLS games.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
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