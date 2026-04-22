Anders Dreyer News: Fails to generate goal
Dreyer generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.
Dreyer was the lone offensive spark for a San Diego side which dominated last year's regular season in scoring but struggled on Wednesday. The midfielder should be able to get right against Portland Timbers, a team which has conceded 18 times in eight MLS games.
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