Anders Dreyer News: Finds back of net

Dreyer scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 win against Real Salt Lake.

Dreyer found the back of the net Saturday, netting a goal in extra time to secure a win for his club. This marks his third goal of the season, as he did see a brace in their season opener. He has reached that mark on nine shots while having started and played the full 90 in every match this season.