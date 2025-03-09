Anders Dreyer News: Finds back of net
Dreyer scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 win against Real Salt Lake.
Dreyer found the back of the net Saturday, netting a goal in extra time to secure a win for his club. This marks his third goal of the season, as he did see a brace in their season opener. He has reached that mark on nine shots while having started and played the full 90 in every match this season.
