Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Finds back of net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Dreyer scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 win against Real Salt Lake.

Dreyer found the back of the net Saturday, netting a goal in extra time to secure a win for his club. This marks his third goal of the season, as he did see a brace in their season opener. He has reached that mark on nine shots while having started and played the full 90 in every match this season.

