Anders Dreyer News: Five shots and crosses
Dreyer generated five shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Minnesota United.
For the second time across seven appearances this season, Dreyer attempted at least five shots, with more than two of them on goal. Unlike the first time, he did not score Saturday. Dreyer logging five crosses is not that surprising, considering the only time the winger has recorded fewer this season is when he served as a reserve at Dallas on March 15.
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