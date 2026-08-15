Anders Dreyer News: Goal, red card against LAFC

Dreyer was sent off after scoring a goal during Saturday's 1-0 win over Los Angeles FC.

Dreyer almost finished the game as the visitors' hero by notching the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, but he picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time. The winger will consequently serve suspension in the upcoming visit to Portland Timbers and could return to action later in the double week versus Colorado. This is the toughest blow San Diego's offense could suffer at this point given that Dreyer has scored two of the team's last four goals in all competitions. They do have decent depth if either Lewis Morgan or David Vazquez move to the right flank, with Elias Achouri or Amahl Pellegrino filling in on the opposite side while Dreyer is suspended.