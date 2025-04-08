Anders Dreyer News: Key assist in win

Dreyer assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Dreyer laid-off the ball to an on-rushing midfielder Saturday to setup San Diego's second goal in their convincing 3-0 victory over Seattle. The assist marked the second successive appearance in which the Danish midfielder has supplied an assist. Over his first seven MLS appearances (seven starts) Dreyer has scored three goals and provided two assists while creating 21 chances.