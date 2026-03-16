Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Limited outing against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Dreyer had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Dallas.

Dreyer couldn't reach his usual numbers in the weekend's matchup as he had his playing time managed ahead of a crucial second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 versus Toluca. The forward will likely make an immediate return to the initial lineup for both domestic and continental action, holding fantasy value with high open play and set-piece participation. He started the campaign in superb form, scoring three goals and four assists across six games in all competitions. David Vazquez featured on the right wing versus Dallas and could be expected to make way for the rested Dreyer in upcoming fixtures.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
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