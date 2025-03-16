Fantasy Soccer
Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Productive in Saturday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Dreyer registered three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Dreyer had another productive outing Saturday, proving once again to be San Diego's best attacker. He recorded multiple shots on target for the third time this season and created multiple chances in his third consecutive match. He also added eight crosses, three accurate crosses and six corners in his full 90 minutes of action.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
