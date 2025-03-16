Anders Dreyer News: Productive in Saturday's draw

Dreyer registered three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Dreyer had another productive outing Saturday, proving once again to be San Diego's best attacker. He recorded multiple shots on target for the third time this season and created multiple chances in his third consecutive match. He also added eight crosses, three accurate crosses and six corners in his full 90 minutes of action.