Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Provides two assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Dreyer assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

Dreyer set up both goals in Marcus Ingvartsen's brace, first in the 7th minute and then again in the 71st, driving forward in transition before slipping a perfectly weighted pass through for Ingvartsen to finish and push San Diego out to a 2-0 lead that they eventually could not protect through stoppage time. The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year has carried over the momentum from last season's 23-goal, 17-assist breakout, now up to 10 goal contributions in 11 MLS appearances in 2026, leading the team in production. His chemistry with Ingvartsen and his knack for unlocking defenses in transition continue to be San Diego's most dangerous attacking edge.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Dreyer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Dreyer See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
346 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
April 25, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
April 18, 2025