Anders Dreyer News: Provides two assists Saturday

Dreyer assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

Dreyer set up both goals in Marcus Ingvartsen's brace, first in the 7th minute and then again in the 71st, driving forward in transition before slipping a perfectly weighted pass through for Ingvartsen to finish and push San Diego out to a 2-0 lead that they eventually could not protect through stoppage time. The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year has carried over the momentum from last season's 23-goal, 17-assist breakout, now up to 10 goal contributions in 11 MLS appearances in 2026, leading the team in production. His chemistry with Ingvartsen and his knack for unlocking defenses in transition continue to be San Diego's most dangerous attacking edge.