Anders Dreyer News: Registers most crosses
Dreyer registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Real Salt Lake.
Dreyer registered the most crosses in the game, created a chance and made a tackle. He has started all 10 games this season, beginning strongly with six goal contributions in his first eight appearances, but has gone without a goal contribution in the last two games.
