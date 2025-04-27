Fantasy Soccer
Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Dreyer registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Real Salt Lake.

Dreyer registered the most crosses in the game, created a chance and made a tackle. He has started all 10 games this season, beginning strongly with six goal contributions in his first eight appearances, but has gone without a goal contribution in the last two games.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
