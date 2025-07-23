Menu
Anders Dreyer News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Dreyer had three shots (two on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Dreyer delivered the most crosses and created three chances. However, he has now gone two games without a goal involvement despite creating five chances, a stark contrast to his previous six outings where he tallied 12 goal contributions. He has recorded the second most goal contributions this campaign, trailing only to Lionel Messi.

