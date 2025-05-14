Anders Dreyer News: Scores goal in win

Dreyer scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), nine crosses (six accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Dreyer scored in the 58th minute in Wednesday's game, capitalizing on a rebound after his initial shot hit the crossbar. This marked his third goal in the last three games, as many as in his first 10 games of the season. He also added five shots, his second-highest mark of the season, bringing his total to 40 shots in 13 MLS appearances. The Danish midfielder now has 11 goal contributions in that span and will look to add to that tally on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.