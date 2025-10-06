Dreyer was on fire in this high paced thriller. He converted on a 53rd minute penalty to even the match at one, and then added a brilliant strike in the 89th minute to make it 3-2 for the MLS leading San Diego FC. Dreyer scored on every shot on target he had to make it 17 goals on the year now. They would add another just before extra time retired to win 4-2. Dreyer and his team are flying high into the playoffs and will look to end the regular season on a high note against in Portland on Saturday.