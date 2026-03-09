Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Scores winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Dreyer scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Dreyer was a constant threat throughout the game, registering six shots and creating three chances and securing the win with the only goal of the match. The winger continues an impressive start to the season with his second goal and fifth goal contribution, having attempted 11 shots, created nine chances and delivered 25 crosses across the opening three games.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Dreyer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Dreyer See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
291 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
312 days ago
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
319 days ago
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
325 days ago