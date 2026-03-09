Anders Dreyer News: Scores winning goal
Dreyer scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City.
Dreyer was a constant threat throughout the game, registering six shots and creating three chances and securing the win with the only goal of the match. The winger continues an impressive start to the season with his second goal and fifth goal contribution, having attempted 11 shots, created nine chances and delivered 25 crosses across the opening three games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Dreyer See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation291 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form312 days ago
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10318 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back319 days ago
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19325 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Dreyer See More