Anders Dreyer News: Scores winning goal

Dreyer scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Dreyer was a constant threat throughout the game, registering six shots and creating three chances and securing the win with the only goal of the match. The winger continues an impressive start to the season with his second goal and fifth goal contribution, having attempted 11 shots, created nine chances and delivered 25 crosses across the opening three games.