Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Sees yet another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Dreyer assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Colorado Rapids.

Dreyer kept up his consistent play Saturday, with the midfielder seeing an assist on Tomas Angel's late goal in the 89th minute. This makes it three straight matches with an assist for the midfielder, continuing a great run. He now has six goal contributions in his eight appearances this campaign.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now