Anders Dreyer News: Sees yet another assist

Dreyer assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Colorado Rapids.

Dreyer kept up his consistent play Saturday, with the midfielder seeing an assist on Tomas Angel's late goal in the 89th minute. This makes it three straight matches with an assist for the midfielder, continuing a great run. He now has six goal contributions in his eight appearances this campaign.