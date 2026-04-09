Anders Dreyer News: Sends in five crosses at San Jose
Dreyer recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus San Jose Earthquakes.
Dreyer led San Diego in crosses as usual, but couldn't find the back of the net to avoid the road loss. The midfielder took two of their five corner kicks. That was his fifth start in six appearances, with three goals and one assist to his name.
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