Anders Dreyer News: Stars on Wednesday
Dreyer scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal), crossing five times (four accurate) and creating five chances during Wednesday's 5-0 win over Austin.
Dreyer scored San Diego's second goal in the 17th minute while leading his side in crosses and chances created. The winger has three goal involvements to go along with 10 shots, 11 chances created and 12 crosses over his last three starts.
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