Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Stars on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Dreyer scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal), crossing five times (four accurate) and creating five chances during Wednesday's 5-0 win over Austin.

Dreyer scored San Diego's second goal in the 17th minute while leading his side in crosses and chances created. The winger has three goal involvements to go along with 10 shots, 11 chances created and 12 crosses over his last three starts.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
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