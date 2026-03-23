Anders Dreyer News: Strikes on Sunday

Dreyer scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing eight times (three accurate), creating two chances and making two interceptions during Sunday's 2-2 draw with RSL.

Dreyer found the back of the net in the 56th minute while leading his side in crosses and interceptions during the draw. The attacker has two goals to go along with 11 shots, six chances created and 19 crosses over his last three appearances.