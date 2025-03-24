Anders Dreyer News: Takes eight shots in loss

Dreyer had eight shots (one on target), created two chances and sent in 10 crosses (two accurate) during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Austin.

Dreyer was once again very active up front, both creating for teammates and finishing plays himself as he doubled his previous season high in shots attempted. However, the attacker wasn't very accurate in front of the net and saw his team losing for the first time this year. With three goals off 20 shots, 13 chances created and 36 crosses over five starts, Dreyer is off to a great start with his new club and is deserving a look from anyone who has a fantasy team right now.