Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Two goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Dreyer scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Dreyer got out to a fantastic start with his new club by scoring both of their goals in the 2-0 win. He went three-for-three with his shots landing on target, and he also recorded a chance created among his 30 completed passes. On the defensive side, he managed to snag one interception.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
