Anders Dreyer News: Two goals in win

Dreyer scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Dreyer got out to a fantastic start with his new club by scoring both of their goals in the 2-0 win. He went three-for-three with his shots landing on target, and he also recorded a chance created among his 30 completed passes. On the defensive side, he managed to snag one interception.