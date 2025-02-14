Anderson Duarte Injury: Injury confirmed by club

Duarte (ankle) is not in the squad Friday against Santos as he continues to recover from a lateral ligament strain in his left ankle, according to the team.

Duarte had delivered one assist in four matches played (two starts) for Mazatlan before getting hurt last week against Pumas. With his return date still unknown, the attacker may not be in contention for a few more fixtures, so all of Omar Moreno, Yoel Barcenas and the newly fit-again Luis Amarilla will be expected to benefit from extended outings in upcoming clashes.