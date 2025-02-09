Fantasy Soccer
Anderson Duarte headshot

Anderson Duarte Injury: Picks up ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Duarte subbed off due to an ankle injury during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Pumas.

Duarte came off the bench but lasted just 24 minutes on the field as he got hurt later in the match. He'll be unlikely to play next weekend versus Santos, adding another blow to an offensive depth that is already limited due to Luis Amarilla's (groin) absence. Both Omar Moreno and Mauro Lainez are options to gain playing time if the Uruguayan faces a significant recovery period.

Anderson Duarte
Mazatlán
