Anderson Duarte News: Provides assist off bench in win
Duarte assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Santos.
Duarte served as an impact substitute this time, recording three successful dribbles in 33 minutes and putting a through ball into the box that led to Joao Pedro's goal in stoppage time. The winger finally ended a run of 15 games without a goal or assist. He'll push for more action but is not guaranteed a high potential if his time on the field remains limited, with the team switching between him, Sebastien Salles Lamonge and Lucas Esteves on the left flank.
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