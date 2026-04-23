Anderson Duarte News: Provides assist off bench in win

Duarte assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Santos.

Duarte served as an impact substitute this time, recording three successful dribbles in 33 minutes and putting a through ball into the box that led to Joao Pedro's goal in stoppage time. The winger finally ended a run of 15 games without a goal or assist. He'll push for more action but is not guaranteed a high potential if his time on the field remains limited, with the team switching between him, Sebastien Salles Lamonge and Lucas Esteves on the left flank.