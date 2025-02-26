Anderson Duarte News: Scores goal in victory

Duarte scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Monterrey.

Duarte directed Nicolas Benedetti's pass into the net with a left-footed touch in the 39th minute during his first start of the last three weeks. The winter signing opened his scoring count and added to his lone assist after six matches played (three starts) in the current campaign. He looks set to be a useful asset in upcoming games with his ability to produce in any attacking position making him an option to fill in for both Luis Amarilla (undisclosed) and long-term absentee Yoel Barcenas (knee).